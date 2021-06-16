Historian to reveal the “real” war horses

Share











The British Modern Military History Society’s next zoom afternoon talk is on “The Real War Horse”, with guest speaker Lucy Betteridge-Dyson.

The Real War Horse explores the equine contribution to the Great War. It will look at the roles that donkeys, mules and horses played in the conflict and why, along with where they came from, their war experience and how they are remembered today.

Lucy Betteridge-Dyson is a military historian and MA student (History of Britain and the First World War) at the University of Wolverhampton. She has a particular interest in the First World War along with the South-East Asian theatre of the Second World War, notably the Third Arakan Campaign. In 2019 she founded Herstory Club which aims to connect women with a passion for history on both a social and professional level.

A battlefield guide and horse lover, her current research focuses on the use of equines in 20th-century warfare and the story of the real war horse in the First World War. An enthusiastic public speaker, she is passionate about engaging a wider audience with the history of the First and Second World Wars, having worked with the BBC, Commonwealth War Graves Commission and Royal British Legion.

The British Modern Military History Society hosts two talks each month, an afternoon session on the first Tuesday of the month, and an evening session every second Wednesday of the month.

» The Real War Horse talk is on July 6 at 2pm (GMT). Register here.

The meeting link will be sent the day before the talk.