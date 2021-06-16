Holy Moses! Cheeky star of new campaign had a rough start

Share











A young pony who overcame horrific injuries as a result of neglect is now fronting a campaign for the charity that helped him out.

Little Moses has claimed his place as the cover star of World Horse Welfare’s “Sponsor a Stableyard” campaign. The handsome, cheeky black and white pony is a far cry from the sorry sight that greeted World Horse Welfare Field Officer Charlotte Melvin when she visited a group of cobs near Walsall back in October 2019 after a member of the public reported concerns for their welfare.

Moses is a real character and a firm favourite at World Horse Welfare’s Penny Farm Rescue and Rehoming Centre in Lancashire.

In 2019 Moses, was the last pony to be inspected by Charlotte, who noticed a strong smell of infection. She discovered the two-year-old pony’s headcollar had been allowed to become very badly embedded in the top of his head, causing a severe wound that became infected and infested with maggots. Moses was removed under Section 18.5 of the Animal Welfare Act and transported to the vets for urgent treatment. He remained there for four days because of the extent of the injury, before being transported to Penny Farm where he has been in the care of World Horse Welfare ever since.

With time and care, Moses was able to make a full recovery from his horrific head injury and his amazing personality really began to shine through. It also made him the obvious choice for the campaign encouraging support for the stableyards that provide vital care and treatment for the horses and ponies like him. Recovery and rehabilitation can take many months at the stableyards at the charity’s four farms before the horses and ponies are healthy and ready to be rehomed.

“Given how horrific the wound from his headcollar was, I’m really happy with the recovery Moses has made,” Charlotte said.

“Moses’ suffering could so easily have been prevented and it’s awful to think that he could have been left like that if someone hadn’t cared enough to report the situation.”

Moses’ owner pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal and was banned from keeping horses for ten years, given a 12-week suspended sentence and ordered to pay a contribution towards prosecution costs of £400 and carry out 60 hours of unpaid work.

The skilled and dedicated work in caring for about 300 horses and ponies at the charity’s four farms would not be possible without public support. Even while the charity’s visitor centres have been closed because of the pandemic, staff at the centres have continued to take in, care for and rehabilitate horses like Moses despite seeing a 20% drop in income over the last year.

“Please consider sponsoring World Horse Welfare’s Penny Farm to enable us to give ponies like Moses the best chance of finally being placed into a loving home for the rest of their lives. Your donations make such a difference,” Charlotte said.