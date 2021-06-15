Irish-bred eventer Hendrix dies in cross-country fall

Share











An accident at a roll-top obstacle at Britain’s Bicton International Horse Trials has claimed the life of Irish sport horse Hendrix.

Ridden by Holly Needham, the nine-year-old was competing in the CCI4*-S at the Devon event on Sunday, June 13, when the pair fell at fence 15, the Pig Arc Rolls. Hendrix was euthanised by a veterinarian.

A statement from organisers said Needham was not injured. She also competed in the under-25 CCI4*L class at the event, finishing 11th on Forever Noble.

Bred in Ireland, Hendrix was by Irish draught-holsteiner cross stallion Garrison Royal (by Cavalier Royale), and from the Olympic Lux (KWPN) mare Parknahown Beauty.

Hendrix and Needham had been together since early 2019, and in February 2020 they won a novice class at Isleham One Day Event. Hendrix was known as Harry at home.