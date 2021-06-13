Factors that can influence gut bacteria in horses explored in study

Share











A well-functioning intestinal tract and intestinal microbiota are considered essential for maintaining health in horses, but what factors can influence it?

Disturbances in the gut bacteria are associated with diseases in horses, such as colitis, equine metabolic syndrome and colic, although it is difficult to assess what comes first — the disease or an altered microbiota?

Mathijs Theelen and his colleagues, in a study just published in the journal Animals, set out to learn more about the equine faecal microbiota of healthy horses and ponies in The Netherlands, focusing on the impact of host and environmental factors under standard housing and management conditions.

“Several studies have described the bacterial composition in the intestines of horses, and several factors of influence have been detected,” the study team noted.

However, variation in the results between studies is substantial, they said, and many uncertainties regarding the intestinal microbiota of healthy horses still exist today.

“Therefore, our understanding of what can be considered normal variation and truly abnormal is currently limited,” they wrote.

The Utrecht University study involved 79 horses and ponies from two farms.

The first farm had 61 animals, all kept in individual stables with straw bedding, and some had pasture access. The second farm had 18 Warmblood horses, kept in individual stables on straw or sawdust, with some having pasture access.

The researchers gathered information on each horse, including age, gender, horse type (horse or pony), diet (type of roughage and type and the amount of concentrates), pasture access, and the season of sampling.

None of the animals included in the study had been treated with antibiotics within the previous six months, and none had any health problems within the same time frame according to the owner.

Faecal samples were collected from the stall floor for each of the horses. The validity of this sampling technique was evaluated in a small pilot study involving five ponies, which showed that the microbiota composition of faecal samples collected up to six hours after defaecation was similar to that of the samples collected rectally.

DNA extraction and molecular-based analysis were carried out to determine microbiota composition.

Bacteroidetes was the largest phylum found in the faecal microbiota, at 50.1%, followed by Firmicutes at 28.4%. The researchers found that alpha-diversity and richness decreased significantly with increasing age.

Location, age, season, horse type and pasture access had a significant effect on beta-diversity, the study team found. No effect of gender was found on the faecal microbiota.

The researchers did not observe a significant effect of diet (roughage and/or concentrates) on microbiota composition. In contrast, pasture access did have a significant effect.

Looking at horse type, they found no differences in alpha-diversity between horses and ponies, but a significant difference in beta-diversity was found.

A seasonal effect was also observed, as evidenced by differences in beta-diversity.

In all, location, age, season, horse type and pasture access explaining 2.3% to 6.4% of the observed variation in the microbiome.

“These results,” they said, “indicate that faecal microbiota composition is affected by several horse-related and environment-related factors, and these factors should be considered in future studies of the equine faecal microbiota.”

The study provides important baseline information on variation in faecal microbiota in healthy horses and ponies under standard housing and management conditions, they said.

The study team comprised Theelen, Roosmarijn Luiken, Jaap Wagenaar, Marianne Sloet van Oldruitenborgh-Oosterbaanand and Aldert Zomer, all with Utrecht University; and John Rossen, with the University of Groningen and the University of Utah School of Medicine.

Theelen, M.J.P.; Luiken, R.E.C.; Wagenaar, J.A.; Sloet van Oldruitenborgh-Oosterbaan, M.M.; Rossen, J.W.A.; Zomer, A.L. The Equine Faecal Microbiota of Healthy Horses and Ponies in The Netherlands: Impact of Host and Environmental Factors. Animals 2021, 11, 1762. https://doi.org/10.3390/ani11061762

The study, published under a Creative Commons License, can be read here.