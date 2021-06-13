Effects of Covid-19 pandemic on health of horse riders investigated

Share











A study into the effects of Covid-19 restrictions on the health of British horse riders is aiming to learn of the impacts of the pandemic on rider behaviour including their exercise habits and mental health.

Regular riding conforms to British recommendations on public health for physical activity. During the polio pandemic, horse riding was not only a preventive measure but also a therapy. But restrictions during the Covid pandemic led to the temporary closure of riding schools and riders were encouraged to not ride their own horses to avoid stress on the National Health Service.

Masters student and lifelong equestrian Mel Kinkead is asking UK horse riders over 18 to take an anonymous survey outlining their equine activities before and after lockdown, to assess how rider health was affected when horse riding was restricted.

“Through the pandemic, horse riding has been affected in many ways due to the restrictions in place and it has been hard for people for numerous reasons,” said Kinkead, who is working toward a MSc Health Psychology degree at the University of Stirling in Scotland.

“Understanding the different aspects of physical health and psychological dimensions associated with horse riding could play an important role in the sport’s future growth, in healthcare organisations and governmental decisions in the future.”

The research will be the first study on rider health following the Covid-19 pandemic, and aims to build on previous studies showing that horse riding has significant health benefits including physical (reduction of cardiovascular risk factors) and mental advantages (promoting positive emotions). Riding, mucking out or grooming can be deemed medium exercise if performed for a minimum of 30 minutes (Church et al., 2010; British Horse Society, Brighton University).

“Understanding the many facets of physical health and psychological characteristics related to horse riding could help to better understand issues pertaining to rider health and direct government action if faced with a pandemic again,” Kinkead said.

Kinkead herself is well aware of the positive effects of horse riding, having competed in showjumping and carriage driving, as well as teaching riding for many years. She also runs a small riding school.

“Through teaching riding, I have seen many examples of how it has assisted people’s health in numerous ways, physically and mentally. I volunteered with the Samaritans for several years. To be able to support people I decided to undertake a psychology degree.”

Kinkead was invited to present her dissertation at the British Psychological Society undergraduate conference in 2019, and her work was awarded the prize for Best Occupational Psychology talk.

“I am passionate about supporting people’s mental health and physical wellbeing and feel that this research will allow further understanding of how and why people ride, how it makes them feel and what contributions riding makes to health and health behaviours. The aim is to share this research not just with the equestrian world but also healthcare organisations and governments.”

» The survey will be open until July 18, and takes about 20 minutes to complete.