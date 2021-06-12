Crucial role of the world’s “work horses” celebrated

Share











They are an invisible workforce that does the jobs of trucks, tractors and taxis. They help provide basic necessities to ensure the survival of poverty-stricken families and support the livelihoods of at least 600 million people worldwide.

It may seem hard to believe in an era of big industry and modern farming methods, but working animals are used in agriculture in 52% of the world’s cultivated land.



Globally, an estimated 200 million working animals – including horses, donkeys, mules, camels and elephants – play a vital role in the world’s poorest communities, through such activities as ploughing fields and delivering food and water.

One working animal can help put food on the table for up to 30 people.

Their essential role will be in the spotlight on the sixth annual International Working Animal Day on June 15, backed by animal charity Spana (the Society for the Protection of Animals Abroad) .

For example, in Nouakchott, the capital of Mauritania in northwest Africa, there is no piped water and the city’s population of 1.3 million people relies entirely on more than 70,000 donkeys to deliver water from house to house each day.

And in Ethiopia, equines provide a lifeline for 85% of people living in rural areas, who depend on subsistence farming to survive.

Sadly, many working animals lack the food, water and vital veterinary care they desperately need themselves. These animals often carry backbreaking loads in extreme temperatures, but water can be scarce and people in the poorest communities can struggle to provide adequate nutrition for their animals.

Spana is tackling these issues and providing lifesaving support for working animals. The charity is building and filling water troughs, delivering emergency feeding programmes for malnourished animals, and ensuring free veterinary treatment is available to sick and injured animals in 28 countries. Spana teams are also educating owners about their animals’ dietary needs.

But the need is huge and the vast number of working animals worldwide means that there are still millions that have no help available to them and lack the most fundamental requirements.

Dr Ben Sturgeon, Director of Veterinary Services at Spana, said that by transporting food and water, working animals ensure that communities in the world’s poorest places can survive.

“These animals work tirelessly, often in harsh conditions and sweltering heat. But many animals do not have access to the food and water they need, and veterinary treatment is simply not available in so many areas,” he said.

“Spana is working to improve the lives of these animals across the world, ensuring they are not forgotten and that their welfare needs are met, including through water projects and by providing vital veterinary care.”

Among the campaign’s supporters is Spana Ambassador, actor Brian Blessed (OBE), who said working animals “are valuable beyond measure, but their lives are often incredibly hard, lacking food, water and the care they deserve”.

“For many people in the world’s poorest communities, collecting water from the nearest river or well would be an almost impossible task without their working animals. And by ploughing fields, these animals make it possible for families living in extreme poverty to produce enough food to survive,” he said.

“They do so much for so many people, and it’s enormously important that we look after them.”

Both urged supporters to help Spana give working animals a better life, and the recognition they deserve.