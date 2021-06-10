Free webinar: Farrier-vet outlines navicular diagnosis and treatment

Share











Navicular disease is on the agenda in the latest webinar to be hosted by farrier and veterinarian Raul Bras.

In Understanding Navicular Disease: Diagnosis and Treatment Options, Bras will bring his unique perspective as both veterinarian and a Certified Journeyman Farrier to diagnosing and treating horses with the condition.

Navicular syndrome, often called navicular disease, is a syndrome of lameness problems in horses. It most commonly describes inflammation or degeneration of the navicular bone and its surrounding tissues, usually on the front feet. It can lead to significant and even disabling lameness.

Registrations are open for the webinar, on Sunday, June 13 at 7pm (EST).

It is the latest in the “For the Love of the Horse” series created by The Competitive Equestrian.

Bras graduated from Ross University Veterinary School, completed his clinical year at Auburn University and a surgery internship at Rood & Riddle, and is now a shareholder there. He went on to complete the farrier program at Cornell University and became a Certified Journeyman Farrier. In 2015, Dr Bras was inducted into the International Equine Veterinarian Hall of Fame.