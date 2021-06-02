Vets urged to volunteer for equine welfare clinics

Share











Volunteer veterinarians and vet nurses are being sought in Britain to help out at equine welfare and education clinics that are starting again in September after a Covid-forced hiatus.

The British Equine Veterinary Association (BEVA) Trust and the British Horse Society (BHS) have worked together for the past six years running the education and welfare clinics around the UK, but have had an enforced break of 15 months during the pandemic.

The clinics provide education, dental care, farriery, worming, microchipping and passporting for horses identified to be in need, as well as castration if required.

To date, almost 200 BEVA members, together with nurses, students, and farriers have volunteered their time and expertise to help a total of 1307 horses and ponies, and 599 horses have been castrated.

Volunteers are needed for clinics on Thursday, September 16, at Clitheroe Auction Market in Lancashire and on Thursday, September 30, at Ashford Cattle Market in Kent. Volunteers must be BEVA members and qualified vets or vet nurses (unless attending as a student with a University Veterinary Surgeon or Lecturer).

At least eight volunteers are needed for each clinic, with a mix of equine vets and equine vet nurses.

BEVA Trust Chair Julian Samuelson said the group was delighted to be able to start running the clinics again.

“Volunteers will be required to assist with health checks, castrations, passports and micro-chipping. It is also valuable to give dental health checks to the horses. If you can offer dental services, please let us know when you register your interest.”

The clinics have been supported by Zoetis, Bransby, Blue Cross, Redwings, World Horse Welfare and the RSPCA, and a £50,000 grant from South Essex Insurance Brokers (SEIB) has enabled the BHS to acquire a special healthcare vehicle for use at future clinics.

» More on volunteering for the BEVA Trust, or contact Leaya Slater, leaya@beva.org.uk.