Olympics high on FEI Sports Forum agenda

The annual FEI Sports Forum is being streamed live and will also be available to be replayed.

This year, because of restrictions in connection with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the Sports Forum is being held online but organisers are making every effort to make the event lively and interactive.

The forum is being opened by FEI President Ingmar De Vos on Tuesday 1 June, at 12 noon (CEST). The opening session will focus on the latest updates regarding the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, and, in particular, Covid-19 countermeasures, substitution rules, climate mitigation measures, and equine/athlete anti-doping.

The second session of the day will be dedicated to proposed modifications to the FEI Jumping Rules, which this year are undergoing full revision.

Day 2:

The forum continues the next day, also from noon, starting with an innovative session featuring a cross-section of the community exploring the needs and the integration of grooms in the FEI stakeholder system, followed by two sessions on modifications to the driving and vaulting rules.

The Sports Forum is open to everyone but those wishing to take part in the discussion need to register.