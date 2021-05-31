Eventer Michael Jung steals the show at Baborówko

Share











A fall in an earlier class put paid to the hopes of Germany’s Ingrid Klimke of taking out the €70,000 CCI4*-S at Baborówko in Poland, paving the way for compatriot Michael Jung to take out the top two spots in the class.

After dressage and cross-country Klimke had led on Hale Bob but after an unlucky fall in the CCI3*-S cross country, was unable to take her place in the four-star class. Jung jumped two clear rounds to win the feature event with Fischerchipmunk and take second with Fischerwild Wave in the class sponsored by Roman Roszkiewicz. Fellow German rider Sandra Auffarth was third with Let’s Dance.

Jung was full of praise for his horses, and the event. “I am very pleased with my horses, who are in great shape. We had some demanding conditions, but that’s just eventing.

“t was a hard show, but shows like that are necessary, especially in this season, where we have to take advantage of every occasion to prepare for Tokyo. To achieve good results, we need good conditions and that’s what we have here,” Jung said.

The prize pool of more than €90,000 at at Equestrian Festival Baborówko was unparalleled in Polish eventing, and it drew 200 riders with 350 horses from 25 countries.

The CCI4*-S also determined the podium for this year’s Polish National Championships, with Paweł Spisak and Banderas taking the title and securing his 9th gold medal of the National Championships. Mateusz Kiempa defended his silver with Libertina, and bronze went to Paweł Warszawski from the Baborówko Equestrian Association, riding Lucinda Ex Ani 4.

Showjumping faults put leader Fouaad Mirza (India) into second and third on Seigneur Medicott and Dajara 4 respectively, with Aminda Ingulfson of Sweden jumping clear with Hot Cup to take the Lotto Trophy.

In the CCI3*-S, Michael Jung was again able to take advantage of Klimke’s misfortune, taking out the Kuhn Trophy with Kilcandra Ocean Power, ahead of fellow German riders Hanna Knüppel and Levinio in second, and Peter Thomsen third with Cool Charly Blue.

Finland’s Lotte Palmgren and Geniale 11 took the lead after the jumping in the CCI2*-S for the Concordia Grupa Generali trophy, and stayed there after the final cross-country phase. In second was Germany’s Felix Etzel with Promising Pete, and Spanish rider Esteban Benitez Valle was third on Escara GP.

Germany’s Andreas Dibowski took out the CCI2*-YH for six-year-olds with Cristallik, with Dutch rider Merel Blom second on Demin, and third to Sweden’s Louise Romeike with Madame D’ Engelbourg Z.

The CCI1*-Intro leaderboard remained unchanged since Saturday. It was won by Jerome Robine (GER) and Coby R, with Merel Blom and The Black Swan second, and Malin Petersen (SWE) third with Hulda.

Show director Henryk Święcicki jr. said organisers were pleased that some of the world’s best eventers visited Baborówko. “We’re happy that in these difficult times and after a year-long break we managed to safely carry out the event, taking advantage of the potential of our new and modernized infrastructure.”

» Full results