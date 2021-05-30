Eventers battle poor weather at Poland’s Baborówko horse trials

Share











Challenging and changeable weather was the order of the day for Saturday’s cross-country at Poland’s Baborówko horse trials, but the dressage leaders from the two main classes maintained their leads.

In the CCI4*-L, India’s Fouaad Mirza retained the first two placings, with Seigneur Medicott in first after the cross-country, and Dajara 4 second. Belgium’s Lara de Liedekerke-Meier and Freye des Concessions moved up from fourth to third.

Germany’s Ingrid Klimke kept her lead in the CCI4*-S with Hale Bob, with compatriot Michael Jung second with Fischerchipmunk and third with Fisherwild Wave.

After the cross-country, the lead in the Polish National Championships belongs to Paweł Spisak with Banderas, who is also currently sixth overall in the CCI4*-S. Mateusz Kiempa with Libertina is second (12th in the class), and Paweł Warszawski with Lucinda ex Ani 4 third (17th in the class).

In the CCI2*-YH for six-year-old horses, the new leader is Dutch rider Merel Blom with Denim, who came up from third after dressage. Sweden’s Christoffer Forsberg is second with Watermill Wedgewood, and Andreas Dibowski (GER) is third on Cristallik.

The showjumping tests took place on Saturday for the CCI3*-S, CCI2*-S and CCI1*-Intro. Michael Jung took the lead in the three-star class with Kilcandra Ocean Power, with Hanna Knüppel (GER) riding Levinio and Greta Busacker (GER) riding Scrabble.

Lotte Palmgren (FIN) and Geniale 11 lead the CCI2*-S after the jumping phase, with Spain’s Esteban Benitez Valle second on Escara GP, and Felix Etzel (GER) third with Promising Pete.

There were no changes in the top three in the Intro class. The leader is still Jerome Robine (GER) with Coby R, Merel Blom (NED) is second with The Black Swan, and Malin Petersen (SWE) is third with Hulda.

A driving competition is being played out during the Baborówko Equestrian Festival for the very first time; In the N class the best result belongs to Weronika Kwiatek with Dajluk and Epilog. Bartłomiej Kwiatek is the leader in L class with Diego and Romantyk.

