British Eventing launches new TV channel

A new eventing channel has been created on Horse & Country (H&C) in a new partnership between the sports network and British Eventing (BE).

The new BE TV Channel on H&C’s streaming service, H&C+ will host all of H&C’s eventing live streams from around the world. The UK lineup will start with Belsay International CCI2* and Bicton International CCI4* in June and Barbury International CCI4* and Burgham International CCI4* in July, while also bringing viewers live coverage of major events across the globe including the Luhmühlen CCI5* from Germany, the Great Meadow International CCI3* from The Plains, Virginia, and Les 5 Étoiles de Pau CCI5* from France.

It will also feature a wealth of eventing-related content including Masterclasses from Ros Canter, Will Coleman, Will Faudree, William Fox-Pitt, Lucinda Green, Ben Hobday, Emily King, and more. Rider profiles will bring viewers behind the scenes and into the lives of some of the sport’s biggest names including Tina Cook, Piggy March, Alex Hua-Tian, and Oliver Townend.

The BE TV Channel will be home to H&C’s hugely popular series, Daisy Dines With, featuring Daisy Bunn relaxing with stars of the sport including Laura Collett, the Fox-Pitts, and the Funnells.

H&C Director Richard Burdett said the network was showing more live eventing than ever in 2021, and the partnership with BE would add more value for the eventing community around the world.

“We know that many of our viewers are both fans and competitors in their own right, so we’ve created the BE TV Channel to pull together a wide range of content to help them get even more from the sport they love.”

H&C+ membership is $US9.99 per month, or $US99.99 annually. A promotion throughout June is offering a 15% discount on annual memberships for BE members.

H&C also offers a free channel that is available online and on mobile apps and streaming devices.