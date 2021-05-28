American Horse Council’s conference goes virtual

Share











The American Horse Council (AHC) is holding its upcoming conference as a virtual event, with several industry leaders and visionaries slated to speak on the most relevant challenges and initiatives facing the equine world.

Two awards will also be presented at the conference, from June 14 to 18. Infectious diseases specialist Professor Peter Timoney will receive the James J. Hickey Jr. Award, presented in honour of past AHC President, “Jay” Hickey, who served from 1993 to 2016. Timoney is being recognised for his contributions to the AHC and the horse industry in general. Timoney has worked at the Veterinary Research Laboratory in Dublin, Ireland, Cornell University, and the Irish Equine Centre.

Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) will receive the Rolapp Award, presented in remembrance of the long-time president of the AHC, R. Richard Rolapp. The award recognises Collins’s support for the $122 billion equine industry, including her leadership and support of common-sense equine welfare legislation such as the PAST Act, and efforts on trails access legislation on behalf of the industry in the last Congress.



The awards ceremony will take place on Friday, June 18.



General admission for AHC members is $US125, guest admission is $US150 and student registration is $US25.

» Register here through Eventbrite. Information will be sent to registered participants along with committee meeting agendas and bios for guest speakers.

The full program of the conference is (all times EST):

Monday, June 14: Federal Legislative & Regulatory Day

10am-noon: – Legislative Updates with invited guests Sen. Mike Crapo (R-ID) – Industry champion on horse protection issues and Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) – Small business and H-2B visa champion, member of the House Hispanic Caucus.

1pm-2pm: Regulatory Updates.

2pm-4pm: Health & Regulatory Committee with guests Dr Angela Pelzel-McCluskey and Dr Iwona Popkowski.

Tuesday, June 15: State Day

10am-noon: State legislative issues with guests Amy Showalter – noted speaker, author and founder of the Showalter Group on grassroots advocacy; State presenters include West Virginia – Maria Catignani, Mary Sell; Iowa – Jon Moss; Florida – Lonny Powell; Michigan – Jean Ligon and Colorado – Scott Dorenkamp.

1pm-3pm: Coalition of State Horse Council Meeting.

Wednesday, June 16: Industry Sector Day

10am-noon: Recreation, Trails and Land Use Committee.

Noon-2pm: Show and Competition Committee.

2pm-4pm: Racing Committee with invited guest Dr Jerry Black on Horse Integrity & Safety ACT (HISA).

4pm-5pm: Working Horse Sector Panel with invited guests Kathy Alm of PATH Intl.; Beth Podhajecki of Carriage Operators of North America; William Crimbring from North America Mounted Unit Commanders.

Thursday, June 17: Equine Welfare Day

10am-noon: Equine Welfare Committee.

1pm-4pm: United Horse Coalition /Equine Welfare Data Collective with guests Dr Stacie Boswell; Dr David Ramey (Ramey Equine); Karen Gustin (Kentucky Equine Adoption Center); Christy Landwehr (Certified Horsemanship Association).

Friday, June 18: Industry Initiatives Day

10am-noon: Marketing Alliance.

Noon-1pm: Awards Ceremony.

1pm-2pm: Youth Engagement Task Force Update.

2pm-3pm: Diversity Equality and Inclusion Task Force Update.

3pm-4pm: 2022 Economic Impact Study Update.