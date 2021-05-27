Working animal charity Spana appoints new chief executive

Share











Linda Edwards has been appointed Chief Executive of working animal charity Spana (the Society for the Protection of Animals Abroad) and will take up the role in August 2021.

Edwards has worked across the animal welfare, international development, humanitarian and commercial sectors. She is currently serving as Interim Chief Executive of the international development charity United Purpose. Her previous roles include Chief Executive of Build Africa and Executive Director of Operations at The Donkey Sanctuary.

She has lived and worked overseas extensively, from Africa, Asia and Australasia to Central and South America, Europe and the Middle East. After serving as Marie Stopes International’s Country Director in Malawi, she moved to Australia to cover the organisation’s work across the Asia-Pacific region. Edwards has also led international programmes as Country Director for Merlin and the Danish Refugee Council, based in Sudan, DR Congo and Iraq.

“As the charity approaches its centenary in 2023, I am looking forward to working with an incredible group of colleagues, ensuring that Spana can continue to grow and develop its vital work to advance the welfare of working animals in many of the world’s most poverty-stricken communities,” Edwards said.



Spana’s Director of Finance, New Zealand accountant Paul Sylva, has been the charity’s acting chief executive.



New participation leader for British Equestrian

Mandana Mehran Pour has been named British Equestrian’s new Head of Participation. She was previously Participation Manager for the Lawn Tennis Association, leading the strategic direction of tennis development in London, and before that worked for London Sport.

The participation team cover a range of activities, including encouraging new participants to take up equestrian sport as a hobby, working with member bodies to provide a pathway from leisure to sporting activity, coaching qualifications, working with venues and employers, equality and diversity initiatives and working with funding partners.

Mandana was born in Tehran, Iran to a sporty family, where she played basketball professionally for more than 20 years, including representing her country. A full scholarship to study for a masters degree in Sport Management brought her to Britain in 2007.

On her appointment, Mandana said a key focus for the organisation should be “to support each other in recovering from Covid-19, and to come out even stronger”.

“By collaborating with member bodies, and effectively developing and utilising data and insight, I am hoping that we will maximise existing opportunities and develop innovative approaches to increase participation in our industry and sports,” she said.

“I was very fortunate to have sport in my life from a young age and my parents were great role models for me. Sport brought me happiness, confidence, friendship, and taught me the biggest lessons of my life. I like to live in a world where every child has the opportunity to benefit from sport in some way, and this role will help me bring riding and horses to a new generation of participants,” Mandana said.

Mandana is also a Board of Trustee member for Access Sport, a charity that strives to give more children, particularly those in disadvantaged areas, access to a wide range of quality local sport.