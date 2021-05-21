Despite pandemic, Badminton Ride raises £4000 for equine charity

Share











Despite the cancellation of the Badminton Horse Trials for the second year running, an annual equestrian event held at the venue still went ahead and even managed to raise funds for charity.

The difficulties posed by the Covid-19 pandemic did not dent the enthusiasm of riders on the annual Badminton Ride last year, and they even raised £4000 for charity.

The Badminton Ride is held annually and allows riders of all abilities the chance to ride around the Duke of Beaufort’s estate in Gloucestershire and raise sponsorship at the same time.

In a week when elite event horses would normally be competing in the Badminton Horse Trials, little Dylan, a diminutive Shetland pony, arrived at Badminton House to meet the Duchess of Beaufort who presented him with a cheque for £4000 for World Horse Welfare, Britain’s largest equine rescue and rehoming charity.

The horse trials were to have been held “behind closed doors” from May 6 to May 9 but were cancelled in March this year because of the level of operational and public health risk posed by the event.

World Horse Welfare Chairman Michael Baines said the charity was grateful for the donation, especially given the difficulties in racing money in the past year.

“It is wonderful that The Badminton Ride 2020 was able to take place and raise £4000 for World Horse Welfare.

“Throughout the last year the charity has continued its work to rescue, care for and rehabilitate horses in need but with all its Visitor Centre’s closed and events cancelled fundraising has been more challenging.”