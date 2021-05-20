Webinar looks at safety nets for at-risk horses

Share











The American Horse Council is holding an online meeting where it will outline some of the many resources available to help owners, horses at risk, and horses in transition.



United Horse Coalition (UHC) Program Director Ashley Harkins will demonstrate the UHC Equine Resource Database, explore safety net programs available nationwide to help owners in need of assistance, and share the UHC’s Covid Resource site. She will also reveal new initiatives planned for this year.

The United Horse Coalition is a broad alliance of equine organizations that have joined together under the American Horse Council to educate the horse industry about the issues facing horses at-risk or in transition.

The mission of the UHC is to advocate responsible ownership through education. One of the many facets of this mission is to inform owners about assistance options, not only during the pandemic, but in any type of hardship.

Included in the discussion will be Emily Stearns, Program Manager of the Equine Welfare Data Collective (EWDC). The EWDC is a program of the UHC to collect, analyze, and report data on at-risk equines, those in transition, and the multitude of equine welfare organizations working diligently to help those in need.

The webinar will conclude with updates coming from UHC Members A Home For Every Horse (AHFEH), the ASPCA/Right Horse Initiative, and the American Association of Equine Practitioners (AAEP) about some of the programs and initiatives they have been working on to help owners, at-risk horses, and horses in transition.

» Register for the webinar, on May 27 at 1pm (Eastern time), before noon, May 26.

