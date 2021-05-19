Equine visionaries recognised as award finalists

Share











Four finalists have been named for the 2021 Equine Industry Vision Award, which celebrates outstanding visionary achievement or sustained contributions that have made a profound impact on the equine industry.

The four finalists are model horse company Breyer, Humane Society of the United States Equine Protection Advisor Keith Dane, “the horse whisperer” trainer Monty Roberts, and Linda Tellington-Jones, the founder of TTouch Training.

The 2021 Equine Industry Vision Award Winner will be announced on Friday, September 17 at a breakfast sponsored by Zoetis held during the AHP Equine Media Conference in Irving, Texas. The recipient will receive a crystal EIVA trophy created by master artisan Peter Wayne Yenawine.

American Horse Publications partnered with Zoetis (formerly Pfizer Animal Health) to develop the award in 2001. Past winners “exemplify outstanding visionary achievement or sustained contributions that have made a profound impact on the equine industry”, and include Sally Swift, David O’Connor, Don Burt and Gayle Ecker.

More on the finalists:

Breyer® Horses is a leading brand of horse-inspired toys, gifts, collectibles and live events and has been inspiring horse lovers of all ages for over 70 years. Breyer provides a balance of ‘real horse’ experience into every product they create allowing for anyone who loves horses to feel like they are part of the horse community – even if they have never ridden a horse.

Keith Dane is the Senior Advisor, Equine Protection, The Humane Society of the United States. At HSUS, he has led his team in the development of many resources, programs, and campaigns to educate horse owners, encourage owner responsibility, and raise awareness of (and reduce) threats to welfare of domestic equines. Dane is a passionate advocate for the protection of equines with a special focus on Tennessee Walking Horses, his beloved breed of choice since childhood.

Monty Roberts, an internationally respected horse trainer and educator, is committed to improving on the traditional ways of treating not only animals but also the people around horses. His sustained eight decades of outstanding contributions have made a profound impact on the equine industry.