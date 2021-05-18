Long wait for happiness for homeless horse Heather

Share











A horse named Heather is looking for another chance and a place to call home.

The 10-year-old piebald cob has been in the care of Blue Cross at Rolleston in Staffordshire for more than 500 days and the charity is looking out for a new home for her.

Heather arrived at Blue Cross through the RSPCA in June 2017 and despite being rehomed several times before, she was returned to the Rolleston centre in September 2019 and been waiting for a new home ever since.

Heather previously had wounds in her heels and the backs of her knees from having mites. Because she was sore she had learnt to kick, bite and strike to stop people from handling her legs. Since being back at the centre she has had a lot of training with her legs and happily, she is now good to be examined by the farrier and allow the team to put oil and cream on her heels and the backs of her knees to prevent her getting sores.

Blue Cross Rehoming Co-ordinator Verity Anderton-Johnson said Heather was a sweet mare but needed a competent and consistent handler to build her confidence up.

“Heather has been a travel companion while in our care and was great. She was really chilled when the other horse left the trailer and travelled back alone fine. We hope we can soon find her happy forever home.”

Her new borrowers will need to keep Heather on poor quality grazing, and she benefits from having a daily gut supplement. At times when the grass is growing rapidly, she would benefit from turnout on a non-grazing area such as a woodchip or school and time away from grazing until the grass has settled to help her lose some weight.

The Blue Cross holds up to 100 horses and ponies at any one time.

» All about Heather