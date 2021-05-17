New Zealand to have its first taste of synthetic track horse racing

Share











Cambridge will host New Zealand’s first official thoroughbred race meeting run on a synthetic track on Wednesday.

Construction of the Polytrack surface began in January 2020 and despite some hiccups caused by the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown two months later, the Cambridge Jockey Club has been successfully operating jump-outs, trial meetings and morning trackwork on the surface since October.

Officials are treating Wednesday’s meeting as a “soft opening”, with an official function proposed for the club’s meeting on July 28. By then, there will have been five meetings at the new track, and the ceremony will close out the season.

Cambridge Jockey Club chief executive Mark Fraser-Campin said the entire training complex had undergone a transformation as it readies to host the historic race day on Wednesday.

“We’re flat out getting everything in shape for the day, including all of the things that need to be ready to host what we think could be a pretty decent crowd.

“All the new concrete has gone in, the jockey rooms have been upgraded and over the weekend we have put new linoleum in the kitchen, painted the floors and completed a number of tasks like that.

“I guess the hardest thing is knowing how many are going to turn up to a mid-week meeting although from what we have heard there could be a pretty big crowd if the weather plays its part.”

Fraser-Campin said jumping trials on the Cambridge grass surface were taking place today, and there would be a full day of trials on the Polytrack on Tuesday.

“The good thing is that we know the Polytrack will cop the workload as it has been doing that since we kicked off on it last year.

“We are likely to have around 170 horses at the trials and we have capacity fields for Wednesday, but our track manager Derek Collett has no concerns even if the weather packs it in.

“I think the beauty of it all is that the track has been designed as a winter racing option and what we have achieved over the spring and summer is only the prelude to the main objective.

“Once this first meeting is out of the way I think we will see the benefits over the coming months and even though we will learn a lot from the day, I’m confident that the Industry will embrace what the surface has to offer to us all.”

New Zealand Thoroughbred Marketing