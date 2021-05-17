Free course on the business of horse operations

Share











Equine Guelph is offering its Equine Business 101 course free for three months, from June 21 to September 30.

Statistically, a high number of equine businesses do not succeed beyond their first few years.

Equine Business 101 offers a starting point for those looking into the possibility of running their own facility or taking their business to the next level. It provides tips on developing business and marketing plans, and explains how to avoid some of the common pitfalls horse business operators face. Inspirational and cautionary tales will be shared by pathfinders relaying their stories of the trials and tribulations of starting their equine businesses. They will describe choices that were key to their success and decisions they would reconsider with the benefit of hindsight.

Those who are contemplating opening a horse business for lessons, boarding or training will benefit from the information provided in the Equine Business 101 course including risk management, value propositions and creating a business plan. Current facility owners and managers looking to rebrand and grow the business will also pick up some marketing and event planning tips.

Students will be part of a community, sharing ideas and helpful tips with peers through discussion boards. Continued access to discussion boards will be available after course completion.

Equine Guelph director Gayle Ecker said the new on-demand offering arose out of an abundance of interest to better understand the business of managing and/or starting an equine facility.

“The objective is to provide some guidance for those that are interested in getting into the business or are looking to improve their existing businesses. Equine Guelph has been providing online educational pathways for horse industry professionals since 2003.”

Equine Business 101 is one of three short courses that make up Guelph’s new Equine Facility Management Certificate, which also comprises Horse Care & Welfare (2 weeks) and Sickness Prevention in Horses (2 weeks).