$US300K prize pool for Maryland 5-star horse trials

Horse sport in the US is shaking off the shackles of the Covid-19 pandemic with an elite-level eventing competition in Maryland announcing a massive prize money pool.

The inaugural five-star long format (CCI5*-L) horse trials event at Fair Hill in Maryland in October will offer $US300,000 ($NZ413,000; €247,000) in prize money, and another $US25,000 is earmarked for the US Equestrian Federation (USEF) Eventing National Championship (CCI3*-L), which will run in conjunction with the five-star class. The United States Eventing Association (USEA) Young Event Horse East Coast Championships is also taking place at Fair Hill.

The Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill is one of only two CCI5*-L events in the United States, and one of seven worldwide. It will take place from October 14 to 17 at the new Fair Hill Special Event Zone in Cecil County, Maryland.

On May 3, licensees of USEF competitions held in May were permitted to welcome a limited number of spectators to their competitions with pending news forthcoming regarding competitions held after June 1.

USEF’s COVID-19 Action Plan, including requirements and recommendations for operating USEF-licensed competitions during the pandemic, are being adjusted regularly. As a result, Fair Hill Organizing Committee (FHOC) will continue to monitor and administer all current health and safety protocols as necessary for the protection of all those in attendance.

FHOC Co-Chairs, Mike Gill and Michael Hankin said: “While we remain focused on monitoring health and safety protocols for our event, we are excited to see that the conditions continue to improve here in Maryland, and that events are beginning to open up. We are looking forward to producing an inaugural Maryland 5 Star that will provide a top-class experience for our competitors, as well as our spectators.”