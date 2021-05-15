Free mags: Latest issue of Chronicle of the Horse, Untacked
Free access is being offered to the May 3 and 10 issue of equestrian magazine The Chronicle of the Horse (COTH) and the summer issue of Untacked.
Equestrian lifestyle magazine Untacked is a supplement of COTH and both are being made available through a special partnership with the Upperville Colt & Horse Show.
Articles in the Chronicle include 4 Ways For USEF to lower the cost of horse showing; A look at a new procedure to cure chronic tendon pain; Free Rein with Dan Carr; competition wraps and results, and an NCEA National Championship Photo Gallery.
Untacked travels to Easter Island for a feature on the horses of Rapa Nui; there’s a profile of photographer Kit Houghton; Warrior Training with celebrity guru Ruben Mahboobi; Stepping back in time on Mackinac Island; a look at the heart of Phoenix, and more.