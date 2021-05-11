Tim Price’s star horse Wesko bows out of top-level competition

Share











New Zealand eventer Tim Price has announced that Wesko has been retired from top-level competition.

One of Price’s best horses, the Dutch-bred Luhmühlen champion was being prepared for the delayed Tokyo Olympics but sustained a minor injury during his early-season preparations.

Wesko (by Karandasj) has had a glittering career partnered with Price, amassing 1356 British Eventing points and six international wins, including the CCI5* at Luhmuhlen 2014. In his first British Eventing season in 2011 he recorded his first international win at Brand Hall. From there on there were wins at Blair Castle CCI4*L (2013), Tattersalls CCI4*L (2014), Arville ERM CCI4*S (2019) and Lignieres CCI3*L (2019), in addition to two CCI5* third-place finishes at Les Etoiles de Pau (2015 and 2020).

Tim Price paid tribute to his “best mate”. “It was going to be a bit of a push for an 18-year-old to make the final four at the Olympics later this year and sadly it just wasn’t mean to be. We have had so much fun together, so I have a lot to be thankful for. Above all, he’s my mate and that isn’t about to change.”

Wesko sustained an injury in 2016 and was out of action for some time. His return to eventing began not long after the death of his owner, Christina Knudsen, step-daughter of actor Sir Roger Moore.

“He has since proudly competed under the ownership of the Windrush Equestrian Foundation – formed in Christina’s memory to help nurture young equestrian talent. I am proud to be an ambassador for this great cause and am excited to see the Foundation’s positive impact on young athletes,” Price said.

“Dash” will remain with Price for his retirement. “Dash will finally be allowed to let his inner pony out, getting fluffy, fat and happy, and winning people over with his friendly charm.”

Windrush Equestrian Foundation CEO Mariachiara Apruzzese said that Price and Wesko helped fulfil some of Knudsen’s dreams and ambitions.

“As much as we’re all sad that Wesko hasn’t been able to make the Olympics his final triumph we’re all so happy that he is finishing his wonderful career fit, happy and healthy and will continue to live out his retirement with his best friend – Tim. We’re also extremely grateful to have Tim continue as an ambassador for the Windrush Foundation.”