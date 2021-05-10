Million-dollar boost for online horse training app

Share











Two private investors have put €900,000 ($US1.04m, $NZ1.5m) into the Swedish equestrian training app and collaboration platform Ridesum.

Funding from investment company Zenith Group and Scandinavia’s leading equestrian company Hööks Hästsport will be used to accelerate growth, expansion and continue to develop the product, which has users in 80 countries.

In Ridesum, riders can connect with more than 1600 international trainers and experts within a wide range of disciplines, skills and levels. The live video training can be used in a variety of situations, such as having a dressage or jumping lessons or receiving coaching from trainer during warm-up on competitions. Mental coaching is also available, as well as advice in how to feed your horse from an equine nutritionist through a video session. The Ridesum Pocket Office, a mobile office for horse entrepreneurs, was recently launched.

Hööks Hästsport CEO Joachim Höök will also join Ridesum’s Board of Directors. Hööks Hästsport has an extensive product range including everything for riders, horses and dogs.

Höök said the company saw great advantages in collaborations and synergies between the companies. “Now we take another step into the digital world and strengthen Ridesum in their journey and our position as a leader in equestrian sports.

“Together, we can market ourselves to the same customer group and strengthen each other’s brands. We can also share knowledge and insights, all for the customer’s best. It feels really fun and exciting,” he said.

Ridesum CEO Jenny Stråhle said she was very happy to have Hööks as a partner and owner of the business. “We can make each other better in many different ways, as innovative collaborations to accelerate our business both in Scandinavia and internationally.”

