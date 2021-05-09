Webinar: Top turnout tips from pro groom Liz Daniels

Share











Former professional groom Liz Daniels will share her years of experience and inside tips and secrets to successful horse turnout in a webinar this week.

Turnout Like the Pros webinar is among a series being presented by HorseTribe, an initiative of equestrian festival HorseFest. The HorseFest vision is for the festival to live all year round through the HorseTribe community, offering a safe space to ask questions, learn, share experiences and chat with other like-minded people.

Scottish-based Daniels runs her own equestrian marketing and PR company and works for the British Grooms Association as their communications and membership engagement manager.

Daniels has worked with horses for many years at a variety of yards. At the age of 13, she began her career as a groom working at the weekends on a hunting and breaking yard. On leaving school, she worked for Olympic showjumper Geoff Billington where she learned an enormous amount both on and off the yard. Liz is passionate about education and giving back to the industry, and can regularly be found coaching at Equiteam Confidence camps.

It is free to join HorseTribe, and each webinar is £5.95 and can be watched later on-demand at any time. Those who join will also receive a code for 10% off Smart Grooming turnout products. Gold membership to HorseTribe is £5.95 a month, which gives access to all webinars for free.

Upcoming webinars scheduled in the next few weeks are being presented by Dr Sue Dyson (Recognising Lameness), Fitness, performance and soft tissue specialist Dee So’oialo (Are you fit to ride?), and Independent Equine Nutritionist Donna Case (Tips for summer feeding). Later in the year webinars will be presented by equine cognition and learning expert Dr Andrew McLean, Dr Russell Guire of Centaur Biomechanics, equine behaviour specialist Justine Harrison, and master saddle fitter Poppy Webber.

» Register for Turnout Like the Pros, on May 13, at 7.30pm GMT.