Close look at vision in the horse – free webinar

Share











Understanding how the horse sees and symptoms of eye problems will be under discussion in a free webinar in the “For the Love of the Horse” series created by The Competitive Equestrian.

In “How Your Horse Sees It: Understanding Equine Vision”, ophthalmology expert Dr Kathryn Wotman will provide an overview on the function of the equine eye, dispel some of the common myths about how horses see and help horse owners understand symptoms that may mean a horse has a vision or eye problem.

Wotman is an Assistant Professor in Comparative Ophthalmology at Colorado State University. She completed a Large Animal Internal Medicine residency, followed by a residency in Veterinary Ophthalmology at the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Veterinary Medicine and New Bolton Center. She stayed as clinical faculty in Large Animal Ophthalmology at New Bolton Center for 6 years, before joining Colorado State University.

Her areas of clinical interest and research include equine ophthalmology, neoplasia with a focus on equine ocular squamous cell carcinoma (SCC), ocular pain management, corneal disease, glaucoma, and ocular manifestations of systemic disease.

Registrations are open for the webinar, on May 9 at 7pm EST.

Previous webinars are viewable from an On-Demand Library. Users will need to sign in or join for access.

The series of live interactive webinars feature industry experts on horse health topics.