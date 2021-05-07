Hole in the external ear of a horse successfully repaired – case report

Share











The successful repair of a large hole in the external ear of a horse has been described by veterinary surgeons.

The 15mm wide hole in the ear of the 5-year-old gelding, who was used for showing, arose as a delayed complication after laser removal of a sarcoid.

There were concerns that the horse was at risk of catching the hole on objects and causing further damage, so a repair was undertaken.

Matthew Cullen and his colleagues at the Leverhulme Equine Hospital in Cheshire, England, noted that reconstructive surgery on the ears of horses was rare.

In comparison, many procedures on the ears of dogs and cats are carried out because of the higher prevalence of ear infections and wounds in these species.

Management of injuries to the external ears of many species is made more difficult by the range of motion. Horses, for example, can rotate their ears nearly 270 degrees.

However, in contrast to lower limb wounds in horses, the location of the ears and their good blood supply meant that contamination and slow healing were rare complications.

The team, in a case report published in the journal Equine Veterinary Education, said the defect had resulted in progressive deformity of the ear.

Two artificial dermis meshes were inserted to encourage the formation of granulation tissue across the defect, and a commercially available skin expander was implanted next to the site.

Eighteen days later, a second surgery was performed to remove the skin expander and to mobilise a local rotational skin flap to close the defect.

Both surgeries were performed under standing sedation and local anaesthesia.

The site healed well, avoiding further potential trauma to the ear and deformity due to tissue contracture at the site, although some deformation of the side aspect of the cartilage remained.

“The use of an artificial dermis scaffold and soft tissue expansion to repair the defect highlights the need for a dynamic and multimodal approach to successfully manage such cases,” the case report team said.

“Tissue engineering is an exciting area of science in which rapid developments are being made and future research in this area will be important to further advancements in equine wound management.

Skin expansion is an area of growing interest to the veterinary profession, and the development of optimum sizes and shapes for the equine market is warranted, they said.

“This case demonstrates the successful repair of a full‐thickness defect in the ear and the challenges encountered when performing reconstructive surgery in this region in the horse.

“Deformation of the cartilage did remain and whilst repair avoided potential progression due to tissue contracture, correction of structural deformity in this area is more difficult to achieve.”

Surgical repair of a full‐thickness ear pinna defect in a horse

M.D. Cullen, A. Ehrle, S.C. Willson, J.M. Wilmink and D.C. Archer

Equine Veterinary Education, 04 May 2021 https://doi.org/10.1111/eve.13450

The study, published under a Creative Commons License, can be read here.