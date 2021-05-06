Leading equine researcher named dean of Calgary vet school

Share











Leading equine researcher Dr Renate Weller has been appointed dean of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Calgary in Alberta, Canada.

Weller, who takes up the role on September 1, 2021, is currently the inaugural Director of Veterinary Education at CVS Group plc, one of the largest integrated veterinary services providers in Europe. Before that, she held several roles at the esteemed Royal Veterinary College at the University of London, culminating in the roles of associate dean for undergraduate teaching and professor, comparative imaging and biomechanics in the Department of Clinical Sciences and Services. Weller was also president of the British Equine Veterinary Association from 2018 to 2019.

In announcing the appointment, University of Calgary provost and vice-president Dr Teri Balser said Weller was”an inspirational leader with a proven track record”. The development and adaptation of innovative technology has been core to Weller’s research pursuits, Balser said.

“This is demonstrated by her involvement in the creation of computer models for prediction of tendon strains in individuals, being the first to use rapid prototyping for teaching of anatomy as well as one of the first authors of an iPhone application in the veterinary field.”

Weller received her doctorate of veterinary medicine from Ludwig Maximilians University in Germany and her MSc in Veterinary Education and PhD from Royal Veterinary College at the University of London in the United Kingdom. She also earned a postgraduate certificate in academic practice from King’s College in London.

She has received many awards, including admission in the Hall of Fame for Equine Veterinarians in the USA, and the UK Higher Education Academy (HEA) National Teaching Fellowship, which is the highest honour awarded for excellence in teaching in the United Kingdom.

Weller has numerous career highlights to her name including the establishment of the European College in Veterinary Sports Medicine, the international graduate diploma course in equine locomotor biomechanics for farriers, and the introduction of a career coaching and mentoring network on behalf of the British Equine Veterinary Association.

Dr Robert McCorkell is serving as interim dean of veterinary medicine until Weller takes up the post, which is for a renewable term of five years. McCorkell will then resume his role as associate dean in the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine.