Runners sought to make a (London) marathon effort for donkeys

Keen runners looking for a cause and a place in this year’s London Marathon are invited to help out The Donkey Sanctuary as part of its team.

With four participants already signed up, the international animal welfare charity has five places still available for the Virgin Money London Marathon on Sunday, October 3, with another five places available in the Virtual Virgin Money London Marathon.

Now in its second year, the virtual event will have 50,000 participants around the globe joining the 50,000 runners on the streets of London in the world’s biggest-ever marathon.

Runners from as far afield as the United States will be part of #TeamDonkey in support of The Donkey Sanctuary at the London event, which starts in Greenwich and takes in some of the capital’s most iconic landmarks before finishing on the Mall.

Those who opt to take part in the virtual event will be able to choose their own 26.2-mile route, and all finishers will be sent a 2021 Virgin Money London Marathon New Balance finisher’s t-shirt and an official medal. It must be completed within 24 hours.

All The Donkey Sanctuary runners will receive a branded running vest in Team Donkey Sanctuary colours and will be supported throughout their training in the lead-up to the event in October. London participants are expected to raise a minimum of £2000 in sponsorship for The Donkey Sanctuary, while those taking part in the virtual marathon are expected to raise a minimum of £250.

“With several runners already signed up, we hope others will join our amazing team of athletic fundraisers and take part in the London Marathon for us this year,” said Rose Huxham, Community Fundraising Officer at The Donkey Sanctuary.

“Their valuable support means so much. The money raised will allow us to be there for donkeys in greatest need, here in the UK and around the world.”

The Donkey Sanctuary is a global leader for equine welfare, research and veterinary care. The charity operates programmes worldwide for animals working in agriculture, industry and transportation.

