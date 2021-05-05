Equine vet body earns sustainability accreditation

Share











Britain’s lead equine veterinary body has been officially recognised for its efforts toward sustainability.

The British Equine Veterinary Association (BEVA) has received bronze level accreditation from Investors in the Environment (iiE), an external environmental accreditation scheme created to help businesses assess and reduce their environmental impact by implementing an environmental management system.

It marks the first officially recognised step for BEVA on its sustainability journey.

BEVA Chief Executive David Mountford said the organisation scored 78%, which he described as “the first step on the ladder”.

“The award reflects our environmental performance across against agreed targets and demonstrates our commitment to minimising its environmental impact and helping to set the standard for the environment.”

BEVA set up a sustainability group in March 2020, which implemented monthly monitoring and developed action plans for electricity, gas, transport, water, sustainable transport, communications, waste and purchasing. During this time BEVA has made significant resource reductions with their carbon footprint dropping, with much assistance from the restrictions applied during the Covid-19 lockdowns, by 77%.

“The process of putting the environmental monitoring plan in place has helped us recognise our wider impacts, such as those relating to volunteer activities,” said BEVA Green Team member Debbie Wylie. “We are now considering how to reduce these wider impacts in addition to the issues that are under more direct control.”

The group is now working towards achieving silver accreditation by the end of 2022.

iiE includes high-level audit criteria being met, and setting reduction targets, followed by an ongoing auditing process.