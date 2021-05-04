Free webinars to give “deep dive” into equine pain and lameness

Share











British-based veterinary products specialist Dechra is hosting a series of four free webinars this month covering equine pain and locomotion topics.

Starting on May 5 and running each Wednesday at 7pm (GMT), the webinars will be hosted by equine specialists David Bardell and Dr Andy Fiske-Jackson.

Dechra’s Equine Brand Manager Emma Jennings said the broad scope of illnesses and conditions facing those specialising in equine care meant delving deeper into some key issues.

“We hope the expertise of David Bardell and Dr Andy Fiske-Jackson will be of key interest to veterinary professionals across the country and would urge anyone interested to register for the sessions throughout May.”

David Bardell is a European and Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons Specialist in Veterinary Anaesthesia and Analgesia and will be hosting the first two sessions covering equine pain management for colic and orthopaedic cases respectively.

The May 5 webinar will cover how to recognise and understand the complex pathology of visceral pain, physical and pharmacological methods of analgesia and dealing with violent or difficult colic cases.

The second webinar will delve into how to recognise and quantify pain, the use of pain scales, analgesic medication and techniques.

The final two sessions of the series will be led by Dr Andy Fiske-Jackson, Deputy Head of RVC Equine and Senior Lecturer in Equine Surgery at the Royal Veterinary College. These webinars will comprise of a case-based session looking at the good, bad and ugly of digital flexor tendon sheath cases and unravelling the diagnosis and treatment of navicular syndrome, the associated biomechanics and treatment options respectively.

The webinars are:

May 5 at 7pm Pain Recognition and Management – Colic, with David Bardell BVSc CertVA DipECVAA MRCVS

May 12 at 7pm Pain Recognition and Management – Orthopaedic Cases, with David Bardell BVSc CertVA DipECVAA MRCVS

May 19 at 7pm Digital Flexor Tendon Sheath Cases – the good, the bad and the ugly, with Dr Andrew Fiske-Jackson BVSc MVetMed DipECVS MRCVS

May 26 at 7pm Unravelling the Diagnosis and Treatment of Navicular Syndrome, with Dr Andrew Fiske-Jackson BVSc MVetMed DipECVS MRCVS

» Register for the webinars