Jet-setting Price takes out Strzegom horse trials feature with Vitali

Kiwi eventer Tim Price has gone one better from his second place at the Kentucky five-star three-day-event last weekend, taking out the top class at the Strzegom Spring Open in Poland with Vitali.

The current World No.2 eventer took the lead in the featured CCI4*-L class after the dressage, but gained some penalties on Vitali, an 11-year-old holsteiner son of Contender, after going over the time in the cross-country and dropping back to third.

He made up for it in Sunday’s final showjumping phase with a clear round that ensured victory. Second place went to Swiss rider Mélody Johner aboard Toubleu de Rueire, the only combination clear inside the time in the cross-country. They went into the final phase in the lead, but two rails down cost them the win. Dutch rider Merel Blom finished third with Ceda N.O.P.

» Full results

The Strzegom Spring Open hosted six international and three national classes, with 185 riders competing with almost 300 horses from 17 countries.

Belgian rider Lara De Liedekerke-Meier was victorious in the CCI3*-L with Cascaria V after a clear round in the jumping. Second place went to Rebecca-Juana Gerken (GER) with Fame 227, and third to Seppe Vilain (BEL) riding Lamparo V.

The long two-star class ended with the win of Nicholas Goldbeck (GER) with Chintano 7. Andreas Ostholt (GER) finished second with Chilli Supreme and third went to Nadja Minder (SUI) with Victoryhope Treille.

Taking out the CCI4*-S was Merel Blom (NED) and The Quizmaster. Niklas Lindbäck (SWE) with Focus Filiocus was second, and Andreas Dibowski (GER) third on Brennus.

Hella Jensen (GER) took home the win in the CCI3*-S with Canjo, ahead of Julia Gillmaier (POL) riding Red Dream Princes. Dutch rider Merel Blom with Crossborder Radar Love N.O.P. Blom was the best rider of the CCI*-Intro aboard Calgary 92.

» All results

Krajewski takes out Saumur horse trials

Germany’s Julia Krajewski and Amande de B’neville led all three phases to take out the CCI 4 * -L Equi Action of the Saumur Complet, with French rider Thomas Carlile second on Birmane, and compatriot Nicolas Astier third with Babylon de Gamma.

Krajewski said she thought the 11-year-old Selle Français mare would be ready for five-star level soon, after her impressive performance in Saumur. She is Krajewski’s top horse, following the retirement of Samourai.