“One ideas” conference from Alltech offers equine sessions

Share











Six equine sessions are part of feed company Alltech’s One Ideas Conference later this month.

The event, in its 37th year, Alltech’s flagship event typically attracts more than 3700 attendees from around the world to Lexington, Kentucky, USA, but this year will be hosted virtually on Alltech’s digital platform, from May 25 to 27.

As well as equine, topics at the conference include dairy, beef, pig, poultry, crop science, aquaculture, business, health and wellness, and pets.

The equine sessions are:

Equine Trace Mineral Research: The Advantages of Going Organic

Equine Welfare: Hope for Horses Without Humans

Going Green: Sustainable Equine Management

In the Running: The Trends Dominating Equestrian Sport

Making Aging a Breeze: Strategies for Feeding Your Senior Horse

Photo Finish: Marketing to Equine Consumers

Registration is $US195/year, which gives access to more than 50 presentations from the conference and a resource library of more than 100 videos featuring industry experts.

» Register for the conference