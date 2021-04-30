Horse vets offered free equine dentistry webinar

Share











Animal health company Zoetis is hosting a free hour-long equine dentistry webinar for veterinarians.

Presented by Dr Chris Pearce and Dr Nicole du Toit from Britain’s Equine Dental Clinic, the webinar will look at oral examinations and diagnosis, dental conditions and their causes, and lesions and how to treat them.

Chris Pearce [BVSc CertEM(IntMed) CertES(SoftTissue) DipEVDC(Equine)] is a European and RCVS Recognised Specialist in Equine Dentistry. He has pioneered several advanced techniques over the years, including dental restoration. Pearce teaches and lectures on equine dentistry in the UK and around the world. He is the current president of the European Veterinary Dental College.

Nicole du Toit [BVSc MSc CertEP PhD DipEVDC(Equine) DipAVDC (Equine) MRCVS] is a European, American and RCVS Recognised Specialist in Equine Dentistry. Du Toit graduated from veterinary school in South Africa and completed her PhD with combined studies at The Donkey Sanctuary in Devon in Britain. She later ran her own dental referral practice in South Africa, before moving to Britain in 2017. Du Toit has lectured and demonstrated on multiple courses worldwide and has authored and co-authored more than 50 clinical papers in equine dentistry.

» Register for the webinar on May 18 at 7.30pm (GMT).