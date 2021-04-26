Impact of climate change on wild horses under discussion

Share











Wildlife ecologist and wild horse and burro advocate Craig Downer will explain how climate change is impacting Nevada’s herds of wild horses and burros as the featured speaker of the latest Democratic tele-luncheon.

It is being held via Zoom teleconference at noon (PDT) on Monday, April 26, because of masking and social distancing restrictions at in-person venues.

Over the years, Downer has collected data from more than 50 herd management areas in the US, and supplied the BLM and the public with research that is based on hundreds of ecological evaluations.

Downer has also composed a reserve design proposal for the restoration of wild horse herds at viable population levels. Through his public advocacy, he hopes to raise awareness that mustangs are native to North America and beneficial to its environment.

Reserve Design combines ecological, biological, social, and political considerations, and involves the setting aside of areas of wild-equid-containing, year-round habitat where human intervention is buffered against and/or strictly controlled, and where natural processes are allowed to reestablish natural checks and balances. “In this way, a significant degree of internal harmony is achieved for all diverse, yet interrelated, species living in the area’s ecosystem,” Downer says.

Downer’s studies and observations of wild horses led him to work with Wild Horse Annie in insisting that the true intent of the Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act be implemented throughout the USA.

Downer is a member of the IUCN Species Survival Commission and his organization works to save all members of the horse, tapir and rhino families (order Perissodactyla) in their natural habitats.

The Democratic tele-luncheon is sponsored by the Democratic Men’s Committee. Those wishing to join the Zoom event should email Rich Dunn, Men’s Committee Events Coordinator, at richdunn@aol.com.