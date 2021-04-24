Entries from 35 countries for world endurance champs

Share











Nominations for the 2021 Longines FEI Endurance World Championships in San Rossore, Italy, have closed with riders from 35 nations declaring their intention to compete.

Iraq will also field a national team for the first time.

The San Rossore venue, the historic home of racing in Italy, previously hosted the FEI European Endurance Championship for Junior and Young Riders in San Rossore in 2018 and, in 2019, the FEI World Endurance Championship for Junior and Young Riders and the FEI World Endurance Championship for Young Horses.

The field includes three previous world champions: Titleholder Jaume Punti Dachs, Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum (2014) and Maria Alvarez Ponton (2008 and 2010). Reigning European champion Costanza Laliscia, of Italy, is also among the entries.

Among the representatives from Spain is 1999 500cc Motorcycle Road Racer World Champion Alex Crivillé, while the home country has longlisted eight riders including Laliscia; Melissa Bisoffi, Patrizia Cianferoni, Giuseppe Ducci, Umberto Fava, Martina Gagliani, Camilla Malta, Daniele Serioli. Five will be chosen for the event.

As well as Spain, Italy and Iraq, the participating nations are Algeria, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Belarus, Brazil, Bulgaria, Chile, China, Croatia, Ecuador, France, Germany, Ireland, Lithuania, Norway, Oman, Portugal, Romania, REF, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Hungary, Uruguay, United Arab Emirates and the USA. Of the 35 countries, 15 will field teams.

Final entries will be confirmed on May 7, with the event getting under way on May 22.