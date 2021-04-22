All-time record price for dressage stallion at Oldenburg auction

Share











The champion stallion of the 10th Oldenburg Saddle Licensing this week has sold at auction for a record €515,000 ($NZ860,000; $US620,000).

Splendid, by San Amour I and out of the Dream Boy mare N-Infinity, sold to a buyer from Switzerland at the Oldenburg Spring Elite Auction. He has fetched the highest price of all 10 saddle licensings that have been held so far.

Splendid was bred by Rob Zandvoort in Belgium comes from a successful dressage dam line: N-Infinity was successful at advanced level at the age of seven, and her dam, Fatinitza (Friedensfürst/T) was a Grand Prix winner under Russian rider Tatyana Makarova.

The second highest-priced stallion, a son of Frascino from the Lauries Crusador xx mare Fahra-Diva (ex Fakyra by Dormello / Placido), sold for €84,000. He was bred by Frank and Christine Lange, Porta Westfalica, and shown by Peter Aringer from Herford. His third dam Farena is the sister of the World Cup winner Delaunay (by Dr Doolittle) under Swedish rider Patrik Kittel.

A son of Da Costa (ex Dakota / Dankeschön / Hochadel) bred and exhibited by Arndt Schwierking of Barver sold for €81,000 to a top dressage stable in Austria. Da Costa placed fourth in the final of the Bundeschampionat for six-year-old dressage horses in 2019 under Janina Tietze and was successful in advanced level dressage competitions in 2020. Second sire Dankeschön was successful up to Intermediaire I under Henrike Sommer.

In total, the Spring Elite Auction generated a total €2,395,000, including with the riding horses who were auctioned on 10 April. The average price was more than €61,000, and 21 of 39 horses auctioned went to overseas buyers, including four to Britain and four to North America.