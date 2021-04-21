Equine charity’s horse truck stolen at overnight stop

Share











A horse truck owned by international animal welfare charity The Donkey Sanctuary has been stolen from Manchester.

The theft of the transporter from outside the Premier Inn hotel in Denton took place overnight between Monday, April 19 and Tuesday, April 20, police said.

The empty vehicle, which was parked during an overnight stop, was scheduled to collect a donkey from the charity’s Manchester sanctuary in Abbey Hey to be taken to The Donkey Sanctuary’s international headquarters in Devon.

Greater Manchester Police are investigating the theft of the white Peugeot Equitrek Boxer van, registration number, YJ69 EFY. The vehicle is branded with The Donkey Sanctuary logo.

Hannah Bryer, Head of Welfare at The Donkey Sanctuary said: “We’re incredibly sad that someone has chosen to target The Donkey Sanctuary like this – we are a charity that relies entirely on donations, so we can be there for donkeys in greatest need.”

Anybody that has information regarding the stolen vehicle is urged to contact Greater Manchester Police on 101 quoting the crime reference number 459 20/04/2021.