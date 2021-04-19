Horse racing league partners with sports mental health charity

Share











Mental health charity Sporting Chance is to become the official charity of a horse racing league in Britain.

The Racing League has announced a two-year partnership with Sporting Chance, the UK’s largest provider of mental health services. It works exclusively with professional and elite-level sport, and helps more than a thousand athletes a year access support to address issues relating to their emotional and mental health. It also runs a clinic for sportspeople with addictive disorders, and delivers education seminars to athletes across all the sports it supports.

The Racing League is a points series run over six weeks from July between 12 teams made up of 30 horses, three jockeys and two to four trainers.

The two entities will work together on various initiatives, with a specific focus on the Sporting Chance Benevolent Fund, which supports current and retired athletes from a wide range of sports with mental health issues.

The Sporting Chance logo will be carried on all Racing League jockey shirts throughout the series.

Racing League CEO Jeremy Wray said one of the key drivers behind the creation of the Racing League was the desire to showcase the human stories that go hand in hand with the equine stories.

“Sporting Chance is a great fit for the Racing League in terms of its focus on the mental health of professional athletes, and its pioneering work with jockeys in particular. We look forward to helping it deliver more programmes over the next two years, and hope that the awareness it strives to bring to issues surrounding mental health will grow as a result of the partnership with the Racing League.”

Chief marketing officer Oli Harris said the Racing League was building a considerable platform with which to engage the general public, not just those involved or interested in racing. “Working with Sporting Chance will allow us to use this platform to discuss and provide thought leadership on a wide range of issues regarding mental and physical health in professional sport.”

Sporting Chance Founder Tony Adams said he was proud of the work the charity had done in the racing world. “Together, the opportunity to put some focus on mental health in sport – and help others that may not be looked after as well as the Professional Jockeys Association look after jockeys – is amazing,” he said.,

» Sporting Chance will be using Collection Pot for donations through the Racing League.