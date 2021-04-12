World endurance champs pushes through trying times to mark discipline’s “rebirth”

Share











The organisers of next month’s Longines FEI Endurance World Championships are aiming to celebrate “the rebirth” of the discipline as preparations to run the event near Pisa are finalised.

Running over the thousands of acres of the Migliarino San Rossore Massaciuccoli Regional Park from the San Rossore racecourse, the event on May 22 will “bear witness to strength and resilience in times that have been anything but easy,” the organisers say. Their determination in delivering this “ambitious project arises above all from the desire to give the world of endurance what must become the event marking its rebirth”.

“The world of sport … is longing to return to normality and assert those values such as coming together, competing and sharing that have always been the foundations of the Longines FEI Endurance World Championship 2021,” the organisers say.

Nominated entries close on April 21 but already federations including Lithuania, Norway, Romania, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay have signed up.

Sistemaeventi.it, the company overseeing the Organising Committee, has worked with the FEI, the Italian Equestrian Sports Federation (FISE), the Municipality of Pisa and the Tuscan Region to create what it hopes will be an “unforgettable” event. Sistemaeventi.it is headed by endurance champion Gianluca Laliscia.

In recent years the San Rossore area has evolved from being the ‘historical’ home of Italian racing to hosting the most important endurance events such as the World and European Championship for Young Riders and Juniors, the World Endurance Championship for Young Horses, and several legs of the Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Cup Festival.