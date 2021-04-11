Free webinar: Experts discuss the future of equine sports medicine

Share











Three Olympic team veterinarians are heading a free webinar on equine sports medicine, in the latest in the “For the Love of the Horse” series created by The Competitive Equestrian.

In “The Future of Equine Sports Medicine”, Tim Ober, Mark Revenaugh and Philippe Benoit will share their vision to improve current methods of evaluation, management and treatment of equine athletes and best-practice guidelines they are developing to directly impact the health and performance of the horse.

All three work closely with human sports specialists, riders, farriers, biomechanists, and physical therapists, towards adopting a broader and more science-driven strategy to manage equestrian athletes.

This episode will feature a live Q&A with the audience.

Registrations are open for the webinar, on April 12 at 7pm EST.

Previous webinars are viewable from an On-Demand Library. Users will need to sign in or join for access.

The series of live interactive webinars feature industry experts on horse health topics.

Dr Tim Ober has been the US showjumping team veterinarian since 1999. He has cared for some of the most famous horses in showjumping and experienced multiple Olympic and World Championship medal wins. He joined Steele and Associates in 2001 and has practices based in Gordonsville, Virginia and Wellington, Florida.

Dr Mark Revenaugh has served as a US Team veterinarian since 1997. A graduate of the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine, he is a renowned expert in the diagnosis and treatment equine performance issues. Revenaugh operates a unique equine practice in Mulino, Oregon where he focuses on treating and advising elite level professionals in the equine industry on maintaining health and maximizing performance.