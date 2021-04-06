Racehorse aftercare forum to be a “truly global event”

Share











Nearly 300 participants have signed up for the fifth International Forum for the Aftercare of Racehorses (IFAR), and registrations are still open for the virtual event starting on April 6.

The first session, “Aftercare-Racing’s Responsibility,” will provide an update on IFAR’s activities from chair Di Arbuthnot and feature perspectives from Yogi Breisner MBE, equestrian coach (UK); Jessica Harrington, trainer (IRE); Graham and Anita Motion, owners, Herringswell Stable (US); and Nemone Routh, racing office manager, Aga Khan Studs (FR). The discussion will be moderated by international racing broadcaster Nick Luck (UK). It will start at noon (GMT) and run for about an hour.

The forum is being held virtually this year as a series of live weekly webinars on April 6, 13, 20, and 27.

Arbuthnot said organisers were excited by the enthusiasm from the Thoroughbred industry for “what will truly be a global event”.

“Between educating on aftercare best practices, offering case studies on aftercare programs in various jurisdictions, and showcasing the versatility of racehorses in second careers, the four sessions that compose the 2021 IFAR will be ‘must-see’ viewing for all who are impacted by the Thoroughbred.”

All sessions are free, but registration is required. Those who attend each session live will be able to ask questions to presenters. Recordings of each session will be made available on the IFAR website.

IFAR has previously been held in conjunction with the Asian Racing Conference in Cape Town, South Africa, in February 2020; the European & Mediterranean Horseracing Federation’s General Assembly in Oslo, Norway, in May 2019; the Asian Racing Conference in Seoul, South Korea, in May 2018; and the Pan American Conference in Washington, D.C., in May 2017.

IFAR is an independent forum that recognizes geographical and industry differences among racing countries and is designed to enhance Thoroughbred aftercare worldwide. Working with the International Federation of Horseracing Authorities, IFAR raises awareness of the importance of welfare for Thoroughbreds, improve education on lifetime care, and help increase demand for former racehorses in other equestrian sports.