Stallion expo goes virtual to showcase British breeding choices

A three-part virtual stallion expo is taking place this month to replace the annual open day at Stallion AI Services in Britain.

The series is being hosted by British Breeding and held in association with equine supplement manufacturer NAF. The first session is on Thursday, April 8, and the next two on April 15 and 22.

Stallions will be stood up in the barn and ridden in the arena. There will be a live link to owners and agent stallions who are not currently at the centre.

Among the 28 stallions at the centre are Big Star and Ramiro B. Archive footage will also be shown of stallions whose frozen semen is still available.

» Register for the expo

Stallion AI Services has also made available its 2021 directory available as a free download. The Directory 2021 features 150 stallions available to British breeders, split into their relevant disciplines.

Also included are articles by some of the leaders in the field of equine breeding, and veterinary, stud and transport directories.