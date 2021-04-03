Time to take action: NZ horse racing outlines bold new vision

Share











Horse racing in New Zealand is preparing to make “aspirational changes”, with a seven-part action plan to shape the future of the thoroughbred industry.

Industry Reshaping — Our Actions has been launched by New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing (NZTR) and endorsed by its board as part of the Industry Reshaping Project outlines strategic priorities for racing, with “industry-first” as its overarching aim.

The plan was created following the “pain and damage to our industry” over the last 12 months, the NZTR Board said, and the seven areas for action each have a timeline to hold management accountable for performance and deliverables.

“This is our opportunity as an industry to make the aspirational changes which will count; the inspiring changes which will see us lift standards and our levels of professionalism. We need to be brave, ambitious, creative, forward-looking and, most importantly, supportive and ready for change. It is time to stop the talk and take action.”

The actions – The Racing Product, Venues, Participants, Clubs, Marketing and PR, Wagering and Content, and The Business of Racing – will be the key focus areas for the NZTR Board and Executive over the next 12 to 24 months.

“At times you may disagree with our lead, but always remember our role is industry first. That principle is embedded in every decision we make and what is best for the future is not necessarily that which was best historically,” the board said.

The document explores the current situation over the seven action points, and what a successful outcome comprises.