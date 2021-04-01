Virtual day out with donkeys an Easter treat

Share











A virtual day out with donkeys is again on offer this Easter Sunday, with the award-winning Sanctuary From Your Sofa event from The Donkey Sanctuary. More than a million viewers from around the world tuned in last year.

On April 4 animal lovers can tune in from 10am to watch a series of live broadcasts from The Donkey Sanctuary headquarters in Sidmouth, as well as a host of pre-recorded videos from its regional sanctuaries around the UK.

The Easter Sunday event, which also coincides with International Carrot Day, follows a series of successful events in 2020, which saw The Donkey Sanctuary win the award for the Best Audience Engagement Campaign at the prestigious 2020 UK Social Media Awards.

Highlights include: spot the differences between a donkey and a mule; finding out what it takes to look after these incredible animals; learning about donkey behaviour; and the life-long, emotional bonds they form with each other and the humans they encounter.

All of charity’s regional centres, including Ivybridge, Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds and Belfast will feature throughout the day.

Maxine Carter, Farm Manager at The Donkey Sanctuary Sidmouth, said the charity was excited to bring the virtual event back for all those people who are missing their ‘donkey fix’.

“Easter Sunday’s event will feature all of the charity’s 22 adoption donkeys from across the UK, and as the day falls on International Carrot Day our fluffy friends can expect a few crunchy treats and surprises throughout the day in the form of enrichment activities.”

All of The Donkey Sanctuary’s locations remain temporarily closed to visitors because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

» View the event schedule.