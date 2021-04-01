Research sought into effect of horses on those experiencing trauma

Share











A research project to investigate the possible effects horses have on humans who have experienced trauma will receive up to $50,000 from the Horses and Humans Research Foundation (HHRF).

Proposals sent to the HHRF will undergo a four-tier review process completed by the Scientific Advisory Council. The winning proposal will have scientific merit, scientific and clinical significance, and relevance, with a maximum award of $50,000 for up to 18 months.

“Through this call, which reflects the need to address the gaps in knowledge in equine-assisted services, HHRF strives to support true leaps in research. Through peer-reviewed research we all benefit from knowledge, application, and dissemination,” the HHRF said.

Preference will be given to investigators with solid credentials and research experience.

The deadline for proposals is June 30, 2021.

Previously, the HHRF has funded research into the psychophysiological effects of equine-assisted therapy on horses and in veterans diagnosed with PTSD, therapeutic riding and autistic youth, and whether horses can sense mental trauma in humans.

