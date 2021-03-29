Sad loss of “amazing horse and friend” for young showjumper

Share











The young rider of a horse who sustained fatal injuries at a jumping competition in the US is devastated at the loss of “a member of his family”.

Lord Pizarro, ridden by Ansgar Holtgers Jr, was competing in the High Junior Jumper Classic in the International Arena at the Palm Beach International Equestrian Center in Wellington, Florida, on Sunday, March 28.

The 11-year-old hanoverian gelding fell while attempting a jump. The equestrian center said the equine ambulance, veterinarians from Palm Beach Equine Clinic, and EMTs were on the scene immediately, but his injuries were deemed to be irreparable. Lord Pizarro was euthanized on site.

The center said “everything was done to ensure the comfort and safety of horse and rider.” Holtgers was examined by medics and was not injured.

German-bred Lord Pizarro was owned by Gut Einhaus LLC and Dietmar Gugler. He was by Böckmann’s Lord Pezi and from the Stakkato mare Sally W. He had several previous riders, most latterly Elisabeth Meyer (Germany) and Enrique Gonzalez, who represented Mexico.

Holtgers, 16, said he was heartbroken over the loss of Lord Pizarro. “Words cannot express my sorrow at the loss of Lord Pizarro. I feel responsible for each and every animal I take into my care and, like many of us, feel that they become members of my family.