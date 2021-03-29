Free webinar for horse owners to get to the guts of equine digestion

Share











Canada’s Equine Guelph is offering a free, hour-long webinar where participants can take a journey through the horse’s digestive system.

A life-size model of the digestive system will be featured so participants can identify what the entire tract looks like, how it works, and what this means for feeding horses. This interactive webinar will help viewers understand strategies and guidelines for feeding the horse that can help meet the needs of their digestive system and prevent digestive issues. The webinar is being sponsored and hosted by Trouw Nutrition Canada.

The journey through the digestive system will start with foregut functions beginning at the mouth and making its way through the esophagus, stomach and into the small intestine detailing what is broken down and what is not before reaching the hindgut. This is followed by a discussion on the fascinating microbiota in the horse’s cecum before carrying on through the large colon, small colon and finally the rectum.

Did you know horses only produce saliva while chewing and that chew time will differ substantially depending on whether they are munching on pasture or concentrates? That’s just one of the useful facts that will outline why certain feeding strategies are more appropriate than others.

Participants will learn practical information to help them meet the needs of a horse’s digestive system and why forage and/or forage-based feeds are so crucial for the equine digestive system. The importance of providing small, frequent amounts of food and keeping the diet consistent from day to day will be one of the many feed strategies discussed. The talk will go into guidelines for concentrate use and how it may impact digestive/behaviour issues.

There is also a question and answer session for those taking part, and a replay will be available.

» The webinar is on April 14 at 7pm (EST). Register here.