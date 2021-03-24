Easter event a donkey day in on International Carrot Day

Share











The popular “Sanctuary From Your Sofa” event is making its return on Easter Sunday, giving fans the chance for another virtual day out with the donkeys at The Donkey Sanctuary.

Easter Sunday’s event will feature 22 adoption donkeys from across the UK, and as the day falls on International Carrot Day, there will be a few crunchy treats and surprises throughout the day in the form of enrichment activities for the fluffy friends.

Last year the campaign brought donkeys ‘virtually’ into people’s homes during the Covid-19 lockdown. Such was its popularity it scooped the Best Audience Engagement Campaign from the UK Social Media Awards, which celebrate the best in UK social media communications and reward the individuals, companies and organisations using online platforms to communicate in fresh and innovative ways.

The total reach last year was 1.1 million people; 440,000 viewers, 41,000 total engagements and 8300 comments – from Hawaii to New Zealand. This meant audiences watched 347,000 minutes of live donkey interaction on the day – equivalent to 232 days.

This Easter, all of The Donkey Sanctuary’s regional centres, including those in Ivybridge, Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds and Belfast, will feature throughout the day.

Visitors can tune in from 10am (GMT) to watch a series of live broadcasts from the charity’s headquarters in Sidmouth, as well as a host of pre-recorded videos from regional sanctuaries around the UK.

The charity’s grooms, who spend their time caring for the resident donkeys, will lead each live and pre-recorded broadcast.

All of The Donkey Sanctuary’s locations remain temporarily closed to visitors because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

