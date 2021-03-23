Free webinar: Feeding for topline development

Share











Equine Nutritional Consultant Dr Clair Thunes is presenting a webinar this weekend on topline development in the horse. It is the latest in the “For the Love of the Horse” series created by The Competitive Equestrian.

In “Feeding For Topline Development” Thunes will explore why horses require well-developed toplines to provide balance and strength for maximum performance and how in many cases how toplines can be improved with a simple feeding change.

Thunes, the Owner Of Summit Equine LLC, earned her PhD in Nutritional Biology at University of California, Davis and went on to teach equine nutrition and exercise physiology in its Animal Science Department and continues to lecture at the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine. She works with a wide range of horses from Olympic contenders to breeding horses, competitive driving horses and retired pasture horses, dealing regularly with physiological problems including insulin resistance.

Registrations are open for the webinar, on March 28 at 7pm EST.

Previous webinars are viewable from an On-Demand Library. Users will need to sign in or join for access.

The series of live interactive webinars feature industry experts on horse health topics.